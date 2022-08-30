Murder charges against teenager dismissed by Buncombe County DA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that they recently dismissed the first-degree murder charge from a shooting that killed one person in April 2021.

Officials said the charge was dismissed based on the “Castle Doctrine,” which states that the occupants of a home, business, or vehicle have the right to defend themselves if someone is trying to forcefully enter illegally.

The suspect was a 17-year-old teenager at the time of the shooting and was never identified by police.

According to officials, the charge came from a shooting along Smokey Park Highway in Asheville that occurred on Aprile 15, 2021. Multiple witnesses told investigators that around 2:13 p.m., the people inside two cars started arguing while they drove west down Smokey Park Highway.

Once they stopped at a red light, witnesses said they saw the victim, 30-year-old Nathaniel Crosby, get out of his car and start to walk toward the teenager’s car. However, the light changed, and Crosby got back in his vehicle.

At the next traffic light, Crosby reportedly got out of his vehicle, ran at the teenager’s car and tried to get in. Officials added that evidence backed up that Crosby was trying to force his way into the vehicle.

The teenager inside the car then reportedly shot Crosby three times. Officers from the Asheville Police Department and EMS crews responded to the scene. However, Crosby passed away from his injuries on April 18, 2021.

“The thorough and complete investigation performed by the Asheville Police Department ruled out the possibility of a retributive gun crime, which occurs with grim frequency in our community and is of grave concern,” said District Attorney Todd Williams. “Instead, the investigation showed that the deceased and the juvenile were completely unknown to each other. Our office carefully considered all the evidence to ensure that this was not a case involving an ongoing dispute between Mr. Crosby and the juvenile. There is no evidence of retaliation, premeditation and deliberation, or malice.”

“The State entered a dismissal only because all evidence supports the conclusion that the juvenile fired his weapon defensively in response to Mr. Crosby’s apparent attempt to forcefully enter the juvenile’s vehicle,” Williams said. “This case is, nonetheless, tragic and Nathaniel Crosby’s family has my deepest sympathies.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.