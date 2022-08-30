New bridge reconnects trails at Upstate park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism says a new bridge is now open along the Palmetto Trail in Croft State Park.

Park officials say the new bridge replaces an old one that opened in 2008 – but was sadly destroyed by historic weather events in 2020.

SCPRT says the new bridge restores access to park land that the Fairforest creek divides and completes the portion of the Palmetto Trail that runs through Croft. They say roughly 20 miles of hiking and biking trails are now reconnected.

Park officials say the new bridge stands four feet higher than the original – and was constructed by the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, AmeriCorps, and the South Carolina State Parks team. Officials also say the project was funded through donors Wayne and Lora Siegler and Jan Howell, and the Croft State Park Friends Group.

SCPRT says the park once served as a World War II training camp – and is now a favorite spot for mountain bikers, hikers, and equestrians. Officials say the park offers 50 campsites, and more than 7,000 acres to explore.

