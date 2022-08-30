Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees.

Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back.

It is believed that only one “Moon Tree” was planted in the Upstate, and it lives in the yard of a home in Greenville County.

It was an odd present Maynard Pittendreigh gave his father Bill in the early 1970s.

“I explained that this was from a seed that had been flown on Apollo 14 and that was a sapling and it was ready to plant,” he said.

Maynard got his hand on one of the Moon Tree seeds that were in space during Apollo 14 in Jan. 1971.

The seedling was put into the family’s yard at their house in Piedmont.

“He fell in love with it. He planted that tree and nursed it, told everybody about that tree. He loved the certificate,” said Maynard.

The father and son were big fans of the space program, even watching some Apollo launches in person.

So the Moon Tree was more than just a tree for the family and the neighborhood.

“One day there was a bad wind storm and the neighbors, everybody had heard the story about this moon tree. Neighbors knew that my dad was out of town, they went and salvaged this tree that had become partially uprooted in this wind storm and it became kind of a neighborhood, community effort to take care of that tree,” Maynard explained.

Eventually, the Pittendreigh’s sold the house after Bill’s death but what began 51 years ago still stands tall today.

“It didn’t look like a tree from the planet Vulcan or anything like that it looked like a normal tree, it was a Sycamore Fig tree,” says Maynard. “It’s a valuable memory, a valuable symbol.”

As the next generation of Moon Tree seeds gets ready for a trip to space, Maynard says that he feels like his dad may haunt him if he doesn’t try and get another seedling from Artemis 1.

“Years from now these will have a teaching moment value and I think it’s a great thing to do and it gets people involved in the space program and the more that we can get people involved in the space program the better it is for everyone,” he said.

Five different species of trees will be heading to space.

When they come back, the Forest Service will grow them into seedlings and then public and educational institutions across America can apply to be a Moon Tree custodian.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.