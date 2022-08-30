Pickens County man charged with multiple sex crimes

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Liberty man was recently charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Wilson said the investigation began when officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to 37-year-old Joseph Henry Nix. Investigators said they discovered that Nix had distributed and owned files containing child sexual abuse material. They added that he also allegedly had sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Wilson, Nix was taken into custody on August 25, 2022, and charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

While in jail, Nix was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Wilson said all of these charges are felony offenses that are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

