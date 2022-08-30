Pickens County man charged with multiple sex crimes

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Liberty man was recently charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Wilson said the investigation began when officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to 37-year-old Joseph Henry Nix. Investigators said they discovered that Nix had distributed and owned files containing child sexual abuse material. They added that he also allegedly had sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Wilson, Nix was taken into custody on August 25, 2022, and charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

While in jail, Nix was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Wilson said all of these charges are felony offenses that are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coach Jet Turner battles colon cancer for the second time in less than one year
Blacksburg High’s football coach steps down to battle illness
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy = after winning baseball's World...
World Series Trophy touring Greenville and Spartanburg
Furman to host climate action series
Furman to host climate action series
Furman to host climate action series
Furman to host climate action series
Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer
Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer