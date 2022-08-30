Recipe for Chef Veera’s creamy avocado chicken salad

Chef Veera Gaul demonstrates how to make this healthy and delicious mayonnaise-free chicken salad!

Creamy Avocado Chicken Salad

Total time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 avocados – 1 sliced, the other mashed

1 tablespoon Basil EVOO *

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)

2 teaspoons lime juice (divided)

2 cups rotisserie chicken or grilled chicken, chopped *

¼ cup diced celery

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 ear of corn roasted and cut off the cob

½ red onion sliced thin

Arugula, watercress, lettuce spicy microgreens (optional)

2 beef steak tomatoes, sliced and sprinkled with a little salt and pepper

8 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Mash one avocado, and mix in with the oil and 1 teaspoon of Lime juice. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste and chili flakes if using. Combine well.

In a large bowl, toss together the chopped chicken, sliced avocado, diced celery, roasted corn kernels, parsley, and remaining lime juice. Gently stir in the mashed avocado mixture. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

On 4 slices of toasted bread, layer some arugula or lettuce, then sliced tomato, and add a dollop of chicken salad. Top with sliced onions, microgreens and top with the other slice of toasted bread.

Notes

Make this vegan by substituting the chicken with diced seitan, or slightly smashed chickpeas

Oil & Vinegar’s Basil EVOO as it adds great herby flavor. You can use a high-quality EVOO and one tablespoon of minced basil leaves instead

