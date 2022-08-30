S.C. Dept. of Agriculture announces Greenville fall plant and flower festival

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The return of the fall season means candy corn and football games. But – the cooler air also brings in special plants and flowers! The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says to mark your calendars for this year’s AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market’s fall plant and flower festival.

This Sept. 23-24 – visitors can browse through a wide variety of fall plants and flowers, as well as garden décor, crafts, and in-season produce!

Delicious food, from trucks like Rock’n Rooster Street Eats and Mac Attack Artisan Mac and Cheese, will also be on-hand.

Admission and parking are free, and more information can be found on the Greenville State Farmers Market’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clear bag policy for Anderson School District 5
Anderson School District 5 implements clear bag policy for athletic events
Generic police lights
Investigation underway after man dies during altercation in Abbeville Co.
Paul Gregory Kica
Jury trial begins for man accused of neglecting over 30 horses
Baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
Deputies charge woman accused of kidnapping baby during car theft in Greenville Co.