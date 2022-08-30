S.C. Dept. of Agriculture announces Greenville fall plant and flower festival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The return of the fall season means candy corn and football games. But – the cooler air also brings in special plants and flowers! The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says to mark your calendars for this year’s AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market’s fall plant and flower festival.

This Sept. 23-24 – visitors can browse through a wide variety of fall plants and flowers, as well as garden décor, crafts, and in-season produce!

Delicious food, from trucks like Rock’n Rooster Street Eats and Mac Attack Artisan Mac and Cheese, will also be on-hand.

Admission and parking are free, and more information can be found on the Greenville State Farmers Market’s website.

