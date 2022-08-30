SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after crashing overnight in Greenville County.

Troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.

The motorcyclist died from fatal injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.