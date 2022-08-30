SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after crashing overnight in Greenville County.
Troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
The motorcyclist died from fatal injuries, according to Highway Patrol.
The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.
