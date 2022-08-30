SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after crashing overnight in Greenville County.

Troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.

The motorcyclist died from fatal injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned for further information.

