Shane Beamer, others to plant national championship tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and Dr. Tom Mullikin plan to plant an oak tree honoring the University of South Carolina’s championship athletics programs at the Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday.

The tree is supposed to represent UofSC’s eight national championships since 2002. UofSC’s first championship team was the women’s outdoor track and field team in 2002. The Gamecock equestrian team won three national championship titles in 2005, 2007 and 2015.

Gamecock baseball won two, back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011. The Gamecock women’s basketball team won national championships in 2017 and 2022.

“Each of the national championship programs have elevated USC’s status among all NCAA pro- grams nationwide,” said Mullikin, a sponsor for the UofSC vs Georgia State football game. “When one team becomes a national championship team, all teams share in that glory and are natural spotlight beneficiaries of those championship laurels.”

Several state officials will join Beamer for the tree-planting, including SC Supreme Court Justice John Few, Dr. David Cardenas, dean of UofSC’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management, Dr. Julius Fridriksson, USC’s Office of the Vice President for Research; Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Will Grimsley, S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs; and Ben Duncan, S.C.’s first chief resilience officer; among others.

“The tree we will be planting is a statement and will serve for decades as a living reminder of the excellence we find within all of our Gamecock athletics and academics,” says Mullikin.

