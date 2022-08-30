‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards

Experience based on Netflix megahit arrives Oct. 22
Stranger Things: The Experience
Stranger Things: The Experience(Netflix)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22.

The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.

Tickets are available Sept. 8 and can be found here.

