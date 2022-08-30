Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

Scene at Papa John's on Greenville Highway.
Scene at Papa John's on Greenville Highway.(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman.

Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway.

The suspect is in custody, according to dispatch.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

