Suspect kidnaps infant in stolen vehicle in Greenville, deputies say

Suspect accused of kidnapping baby in stolen car
Suspect accused of kidnapping baby in stolen car(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an infant was kidnapped during a stolen vehicle incident Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to 1410 Buncombe Road at 7 a.m. in reference to an incident where a car was stolen and an infant was left inside.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car and child were located near Buncombe Road and Old Buncombe Road.

The car was involved in a crash and the suspect fled the scene but was later caught, according to deputies.

Charges are pending at this time.

Deputies said the child had no injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest

