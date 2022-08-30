Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread with Secret Sauce

Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread with Secret Sauce

Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 15 mins Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

5 pieces thick cut bacon

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced red bell pepper

2 diced fresh jalapeno

1 tbsp hamburger seasoning

2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 flatbreads

Secret Sauce Ingredients

½ cup mayo

¼ cup ketchup

2 tbsp pickle relish

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat oven/grill to 400° F

2. In large skillet, cook bacon until well done over medium-high heat and set aside.

3. In same skillet, cook onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, and ground beef until browned. Add seasoning about ½ way through.

4. Place flatbreads on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread ½ cup of shredded cheese on each flat bread, then top with hamburger mixture. Spread the other ½ cup of shredded cheese over burger mixture.

5. Bake in oven 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melty and bubbly.

6. While flatbreads are cooking, mix all secret sauce ingredients in small mixing bowl.

7. Remove flatbreads from oven, drizzle secret sauce over them, slice and serve!

