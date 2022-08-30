Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread with Secret Sauce

Combine two favorites - cheeseburgers and flatbreads - with this hit tailgate recipe. (Sponsored by Ingles)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread with Secret Sauce

Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 15 mins Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 5 pieces thick cut bacon
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 2 diced fresh jalapeno
  • 1 tbsp hamburger seasoning
  • 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 flatbreads
  • Secret Sauce Ingredients
  • ½ cup mayo
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • 2 tbsp pickle relish
  • 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat oven/grill to 400° F

2. In large skillet, cook bacon until well done over medium-high heat and set aside.

3. In same skillet, cook onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, and ground beef until browned. Add seasoning about ½ way through.

4. Place flatbreads on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread ½ cup of shredded cheese on each flat bread, then top with hamburger mixture. Spread the other ½ cup of shredded cheese over burger mixture.

5. Bake in oven 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melty and bubbly.

6. While flatbreads are cooking, mix all secret sauce ingredients in small mixing bowl.

7. Remove flatbreads from oven, drizzle secret sauce over them, slice and serve!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coach Jet Turner battles colon cancer for the second time in less than one year
Blacksburg High’s football coach steps down to battle illness
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy = after winning baseball's World...
World Series Trophy touring Greenville and Spartanburg
Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Grilled Tailgate Nachos
Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Grilled Tailgate Nachos
Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Grilled Tailgate Nachos
Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Grilled Tailgate Nachos
Unicoi Preserves’ Smoked Cream Cheese
Tailgate Tastes: Unicoi Preserves’ Smoked Cream Cheese