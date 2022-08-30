Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Bratwurst Bites with German Mustard Dipping Sauce

Smokin' Joe Lasher and Susie from the Ingles Table walk you through a favorite tailgate recipe. (Sponsored by Ingles)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Servings: 24 Bites

Ingredients:

  • 5 Bratwurst
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tube non-perforated crescent roll sheets
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 1 tbsp poppy seeds
  • 3 tbsp course ground mustard
  • 1 tbsp spicy brown mustard
  • 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • 1 tbsp your favorite German Beer
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat oven/smoker to 375° F

2. Cut brats into 1″ pieces, to make 20-24 pieces.

3. Warm skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil then add bratwurst pieces and cook thoroughly.

4. Remove cooked bratwurst and place on a paper towel to cool.

5. Unroll crescent sheets and cut in half lengthwise, then cut those haves into ½” x6″ strips.

6. Wrap each bratwurst piece with one 6″ strip and place onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

7. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and water. Brush each bratwurst piece with a small amount of egg wash. Avoid using too much! The bites will stick to the tray if you do.

8. Sprinkle each bratwurst bite with poppy seeds and bake/smoke for 15-20 minutes until the crescent dough is golden brown.

9. While bites are baking/smoking, mix the course mustard, spicy mustard, horseradish, beer, and red pepper flakes thoroughly. Add salt & pepper to taste!

10. Serve bratwurst bites warm or at room temperature with the spicy mustard sauce!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

