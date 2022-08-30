Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Bratwurst Bites with German Mustard Dipping Sauce
Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Servings: 24 Bites
Ingredients:
- 5 Bratwurst
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tube non-perforated crescent roll sheets
- 1 large egg
- 1 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp poppy seeds
- 3 tbsp course ground mustard
- 1 tbsp spicy brown mustard
- 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
- 1 tbsp your favorite German Beer
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
1. Pre-heat oven/smoker to 375° F
2. Cut brats into 1″ pieces, to make 20-24 pieces.
3. Warm skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil then add bratwurst pieces and cook thoroughly.
4. Remove cooked bratwurst and place on a paper towel to cool.
5. Unroll crescent sheets and cut in half lengthwise, then cut those haves into ½” x6″ strips.
6. Wrap each bratwurst piece with one 6″ strip and place onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
7. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and water. Brush each bratwurst piece with a small amount of egg wash. Avoid using too much! The bites will stick to the tray if you do.
8. Sprinkle each bratwurst bite with poppy seeds and bake/smoke for 15-20 minutes until the crescent dough is golden brown.
9. While bites are baking/smoking, mix the course mustard, spicy mustard, horseradish, beer, and red pepper flakes thoroughly. Add salt & pepper to taste!
10. Serve bratwurst bites warm or at room temperature with the spicy mustard sauce!
