Tailgate Tastes: Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Grilled Tailgate Nachos

Smokin’ Joe Lasher’s Grilled Tailgate Nachos

Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 10 mins Servings: 1

Ingredients:

6 oz corn tortilla chips

1 cup Mexican cheese blend shredded cheese

¼ cup Velveeta cheese cubes

Your Favorite Nacho Toppings! (i.e. sour cream, salsa, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, onions, shredded chicken, black beans, and avocado!)

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat grill to medium high heat for indirect cooking.

2. Lay down one sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil about 18″ long.

3. Mound chips in the middle, leaving about 2″ around the sides so you can seal the foil.

4. Add shredded cheese and cheese cubes, then add any toppings that you’d like o serve warm. (i.e. chicken, beans, jalapenos, etc)

5. Fold and crimp the foil to create a packet.

6. Place the foil over indirect heat and grill for 8-10 minutes. DO NOT FLIP. Remove from heat and carefully unseal the packet.

7. Add the rest of your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.