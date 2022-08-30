World Series Trophy touring Greenville and Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves are bringing the 2021 World Series Trophy to the Upstate! It’s part of their World Series tour – a 151 stop journey commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

Braves representatives say the trophy will first stop at the Home Depot on Woodruff Industrial Lane in Greenville, then will travel to the Academy Sports + Outdoors on Peachwood Centre Drive in Spartanburg, on Thursday, September 1.

The team says fans are invited to take pictures with the trophy – and each stop includes giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience.

