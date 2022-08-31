DHEC identifies person with monkeypox at Greenwood County school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has identified a person with monkeypox at Northside Middle School.

According to Greenwood School District 50, officials informed them that this was an isolated case with no close contacts and no exposure at Northside.

If anyone has questions, contact DHEC Careline at 1-855-4SC-DHEC (1-855-472-3432). For more information about monkeypox https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

