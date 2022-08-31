First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program.

The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.

Jeremy Laboone is the first inmate to earn a college degree in the program.

“Many times unfortunately we see repeat offenders because they cannot get a job with a criminal record. We have identified a number of employers willing to give someone a second chance,” said Sheriff Crenshaw. “Jeremy is just one example of our success. I am very proud of him going back to school and becoming the first to get his degree.”

Laboone spent 10 years in the Army and served two combat tours in Iraq as a Calvary Scout.

According to deputies, once he was discharged from the Army, he suffered mental scars that led to bad decisions, legal problems and being sentenced to prison for five years. He eventually was transferred from the South Carolina Department of Corrections facility to the Oconee County Detention Center in October 2019.

Laboone began working at the Rock Quarry until the pandemic began and then began maintenance work at the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office hired him upon his release for hone of its Life After Lockup positions which are funded by the County Council. He continued working on certifications and was promoted to Maintenance Mechanic One. Laboone continued his training by enrolling in classes at Tri-County Technical College, earning his associates degree in Applied Science with a major in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology.

“Through my Army service, I had the GI Bill and I knew that I was already coming out a step behind,” said Laboone. “I wanted to use that as a stepping stone to be a better maintenance person too. I really did not have a background in Maintenance so I wanted to apply myself to get better.”

After graduation, Laboone was promoted Maintenance Mechanic Two in August 2022.

Even though he works full-time, he still makes time to work with other state inmates.

“Many times unfortunately we see repeat offenders because they cannot get a job with a criminal record. We have identified a number of employers willing to give someone a second chance. Jeremy is just one example of our success. I am very proud of him going back to school and becoming the first to get his degree” says Sheriff Crenshaw.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.