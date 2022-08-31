National cheer organization gives statement on allegations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) released a statement on recent allegations of potential abuse of cheer and dance athletes in South Carolina.

The USASF describes itself as a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance. In the statement, the organization expressed its dedication to all aspects of athlete safety. They also encouraged people with knowledge of the situation to report it by following the steps at Reporting Concerns of Abuse.

“The US All Star Federation (USASF), a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance,

is devastated to learn of allegations about potential abuse of All Star athletes in South Carolina and potentially

other areas as well. Our organization is dedicated to athlete safety, in all aspects, and has created a strong

foundation that relies on athletes, coaches, event producers, and parents to report allegations of prohibited

conduct affecting members at events and facilities where our members are present. We respect the central role of

law enforcement in investigating such reports, as part of our commitment to a safe environment for all our

members.

Supporting USASF members is a priority. We will not comment on allegations or developments associated with

this matter to allow law enforcement to appropriately investigate the allegations. We are continuing our efforts to

promote safety for all of our members and help them understand that they should report any allegations to law

enforcement as well as to USASF.

If you know something, do not assume it has been reported. This assumption is often why things go unreported

and therefore are not investigated.

Keeping athletes safe takes everyone. Now more than ever, everyone needs to come together to create an

environment where all members are safe, happy, and have room to grow and be successful. There is no place in

All Star for anything but our best.

To make a report please follow these steps: https://www.usasf.net/reporting”