NC clinic: Free insulin for uninsured patients who meet requirements

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Free Clinics says they are partnering with Direct Relief to offer free medications to treat diabetes for vulnerable persons in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania Counties.

TFC says the partnership is enabling them to work with new medications – including both short-acting and long-acting insulins. They say these specific medications – dulaglutide (Trulicity), insulin glargine (Lantus Solostar, Toujeo Solostar), and insulin lispro (Admelog Solostar) – are available now.

Representatives with TFC say uninsured patients – who comply with their income guidelines – may receive these medicines with a valid prescription from a medical provider. The organization says they encourage any person with diabetes who is uninsured, low-income, and living in Henderson, Polk, or Transylvania Counties to contact them about transferring prescriptions to the TFC pharmacy.

TFC says low-income, uninsured persons who live in Henderson or Polk County but who do not have a healthcare provider can contact them about becoming a patient.

To learn more, visit The Free Clinics website.

