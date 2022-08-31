Retired K-9 from Haywood Co. passes away after 8 years of service

Ret. K-9 Lenny
Ret. K-9 Lenny(Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a retired K-9 recently passed away.

Deputies said K-9 Lenny passed away on August 29, 2022.

According to deputies, Lenny served with the criminal suppression and patrol units from 2013 to 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute to Lenny on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nightly forecast August 31
Preparing for hot but less humid weather
Former spies visit Upstate
Enemies turned friends. Former undercover spies travel the Upstate debunking myths and teaching history
Former spies visit Upstate
Former spies visit the Upstate
New Details in deadly shooting
Cherokee Co. shooting suspect charged with murder
Nicholas Lucas bond hearing
Bond hearing for man charged with murder in neighbor's shooting death