Retired K-9 from Haywood Co. passes away after 8 years of service

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a retired K-9 recently passed away.

Deputies said K-9 Lenny passed away on August 29, 2022.

According to deputies, Lenny served with the criminal suppression and patrol units from 2013 to 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute to Lenny on Tuesday night.

