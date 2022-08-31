Retired K-9 from Haywood Co. passes away after 8 years of service
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a retired K-9 recently passed away.
Deputies said K-9 Lenny passed away on August 29, 2022.
According to deputies, Lenny served with the criminal suppression and patrol units from 2013 to 2021.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute to Lenny on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.