Senior Action to expand program options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more.

“We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more programs,” Executive Director and CEO Andrea Smith told FOX Carolina. “We’re providing something that people really need and want.”

Senior Action has eight locations to serve more than 84,000 seniors who live in Greenville County with a variety of programs to maintain and improve their wellness and enhance their lifestyle.

“We want you to live life as full as you can as long as you possibly can,” Smith said.

Senior Action already offers a wide variety of fitness classes and several new programs will commence in the fall. The minimum age requirement for members is 55.

“There’s a lot of research that shows exercise does help with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Christi Sink, director of wellness, said. “There’s a correlation between exercise, strength training and cardio in helping to keep the mind active.”

Sink said the new offerings include a 30-minute class that fuse pilates and yoga, an hour-long yoga class, a full-body workout while remaining seated, gymnastics and a class that combines drumming with exercise.

Susan Cronin, a retired educator, said she is especially impressed with the art and music classes. Cronin said her has retired relatives in Florida do not have the variety of options she has at Senior Action.

“There’s a lot of fun to be had here at the senior center,” Cronin said. “I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.