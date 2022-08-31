SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks.

According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery.

According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks one for $250 and another for $125. Adams also forged a check for $125 in October 2021, according to arrest warrants.

Both Adams and Scott were booked at the Anderson County Detention Center.

