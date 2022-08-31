SLED issues alert for missing, endangered Newberry man

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an endangered person alert for a missing man in Newberry.

SLED said 71-year-old Larry Lindsay was last seen at a nail salon on Main Street in Newberry on Tuesday.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing green pants, a blue checkered shirt, a black Pittsburgh Steelers hat and black shoes.

He may be driving a black Toyota 4Runner with SC tag SGU-287. The vehicle has a broken front antenna.

Anyone with information about Lindsay’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

