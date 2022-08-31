Study: Increased telehealth use associated with reduced opioid overdose risk

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says telehealth expansion during the COVID-19 Pandemic was associated with reduced risk of medically treated overdose for patients battling opioid use disorder (OUD).

Officials say researchers with the CDC, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services used data from more than 175,000 Medicare beneficiaries between September 2018 and February 2021. Researchers explain using data from receipts for Telehealth services and medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD).

Researchers say one of the study’s key findings involved splitting beneficiaries into two groups. One group initiated OUD-related care before the pandemic and the other group initiated OUD-related care during the pandemic.

Researchers say they found that those within the pandemic group were more likely to receive OUD-related telehealth services than the pre-pandemic group – and were also more likely to receive MOUD.

Health officials say telehealth expansion addresses historical barriers to medical care access for addiction. They add that this study further proves increased access to this type of service could have a long-term positive impact if continued.

The CDC says findings from this study support the value of expanding telehealth services for OUD-related care.

