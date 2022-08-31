SWAT called to Anderson County home after shots fired

Sheriff
Sheriff(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the SWAT team have been called to a home on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, shots were fired at a location on Cheddar Road in the Belton area.

The suspect reportedly went back into his home on Cheddar Road and SWAT is responding.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene.

