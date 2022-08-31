Upstate college helping students in recovery succeed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate college offers a program unlike anything else you’ll find at a two-year school in South Carolina.

It helps students overcome their battle with substance abuse or mental health while staying on the journey to graduation.

“If these types of programs aren’t available in colleges in general a lot of people won’t make it,” said Greenville Tech Student Marquise Crum.

College can be daunting, especially for a person in recovery.

That’s where the Greenville Technical College Center for Collegiate Recovery comes in.

“It really helped me out to be relaxed and especially when I’m connecting with other people that have had issues with learning and issues with for me recovery,” explained Greenville Tech Student James Rainey.

Nate Tate is the director of the center.

“That one-on-one ability to leverage that peer experience in a mutual aid sort of environment is key,” he said.

Being in recovery himself, Tate knows each student and story in the program is different.

“Helping them to face that adversity and enroll and then to retain, stay semester to the next semester and persist one year to the next year and then eventually graduate and get that degree and move on to what’s next,” he explained.

The Center for Collegiate Recovery gives students a study space, recovery coaching, one-on-one support, and much more.

The only three requirements are being a current or future student, having a history of substance abuse or mental health conditions, and being a person seeking recovery.

“They’ve taught me a lot that I didn’t even know about recovery, drugs, and staying in school, staying focused,” said Crum.

“Everyone does deserve recovery and everyone deserves to not be judged,” added Greenville Tech Student Elena Padron.

A big reason Tate says the program is so successful is because of the alumni.

Students who have been in the program and graduated from Greenville Tech helping those who are now looking to achieve that same goal.

