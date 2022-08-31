Upstate judge agrees to undergo anger management, SC Supreme Court says

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A magistrate court judge in Greenwood County has been publicly reprimanded by the South Carolina Supreme Court for incidents that occurred last year and has agreed to seek anger management counseling.

The state’s highest court filed its opinion on Wednesday regarding discipline for judge Walter Martin. Martin has served as a magistrate judge in Greenwood County since 2007.

According to the public reprimand, Martin got into a “heated exchange” with an attorney during a jury trial in September 2021. The judge scolded the attorney for not listening and told him to “get the [expletive] wax out of his ears.”

The judge self-reported the misconduct and apologized to the attorney.

The next month, the state Supreme Court says Martin yelled at a scheduling clerk and a chief magistrate intervened. The judge apologized to both people involved after the incident as well.

The judge told officials he has been under stress due to situations involving family health issues.

Within one year, the Supreme Court says he must complete at least 20 hours of anger management counseling.

Martin was reprimanded in 2012 after the Supreme Court says he lost his temper during a bond hearing and told a defendant “I’ll beat your [expletive] if you call me a liar.”

Below is the full opinion published by the SC Supreme Court:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.