Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.

Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised to find a gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

On Facebook, one Hernando County resident joked, “We are not called the nature coast for nothing.”

