SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue

(WAFB)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the overcapacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency.

According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society are at the breaking point.

This comes as multiple homeless animals continue to get dropped off at shelters that are already overcapacity.

Now, shelters have reduced or waived adoption fees, offered special promotions and created incentives to make adoption more accessible and affordable to the public.

Statewide animal welfare organizations, such as South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA), No Kill South Carolina and South Carolina Animal Legislative Coalition, are working together to encourage current pet owners and new ones to make room to adopt at least one more.

“We are in unchartered waters, in a perfect storm plus one. We have the end of summer slowdown in adoptions, the peak of hurricane season, the lingering COVID pandemic, and staffing shortages,” stated Shelly Simmons, President of SCACCA.  “We need South Carolina to respond to our plea for help.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
.
VIDEO: Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Latest on allegations against Rockstar Cheer Owner Scott Foster
Cheer organization releases statement on allegations against Rockstar founder
Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
Another lawsuit expected in Rockstar Cheer allegations
Murder suspect Zachary Hughes appears in court for a hearing regarding his cell phone password.
Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode