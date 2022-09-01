SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the overcapacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency.

According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society are at the breaking point.

This comes as multiple homeless animals continue to get dropped off at shelters that are already overcapacity.

Now, shelters have reduced or waived adoption fees, offered special promotions and created incentives to make adoption more accessible and affordable to the public.

Statewide animal welfare organizations, such as South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA), No Kill South Carolina and South Carolina Animal Legislative Coalition, are working together to encourage current pet owners and new ones to make room to adopt at least one more.

“We are in unchartered waters, in a perfect storm plus one. We have the end of summer slowdown in adoptions, the peak of hurricane season, the lingering COVID pandemic, and staffing shortages,” stated Shelly Simmons, President of SCACCA. “We need South Carolina to respond to our plea for help.”

