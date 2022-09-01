Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most recent Bigfoot sighting claims comes from the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Three visitors to Hunting Island State Park reported seeing an animal, 5 to 6 feet tall and walking upright, retreat into the brush from the road as they were leaving the lighthouse around noon on Aug. 3.

The trio was unable to take a picture but did report the sighting to park staff and the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

When asked if the animal was possibly a deer or bobcat, the visitors responded, “No.”

While what exactly these three visitors saw in the state park will remain a mystery, it begs the question – do you believe?

