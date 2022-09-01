Cheer organization releases statement on allegations against Rockstar founder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cheerleading organization has released a statement following allegations of sexual abuse involving a cheer gym founded in the Upstate.

Varsity Spirit is named in a lawsuit filed by the family of a former Rockstar Cheer athlete. The lawsuit said the minor was repeatedly persuaded into performing sexual acts with Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster.

Foster committed suicide while being investigated for sexual misconduct, according to attorneys.

Varsity Spirit issued a statement on Thursday saying the “abhorrent” and “predatory” allegations against Foster have been devastating to hear. The organization said they are committed to continuing to set high standards for athlete safety.

Below is the full statement:

A Message from our President, Bill Seely pic.twitter.com/oo64w1CPu3 — Varsity All Star (@VarsityAllStar) September 1, 2022

