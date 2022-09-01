Cheer organization releases statement on allegations against Rockstar founder

More lawsuits are expected against Rockstar Cheer and deceased founder Scott Foster amid allegations of sexual abuse.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cheerleading organization has released a statement following allegations of sexual abuse involving a cheer gym founded in the Upstate.

Varsity Spirit is named in a lawsuit filed by the family of a former Rockstar Cheer athlete. The lawsuit said the minor was repeatedly persuaded into performing sexual acts with Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster.

Foster committed suicide while being investigated for sexual misconduct, according to attorneys.

Varsity Spirit issued a statement on Thursday saying the “abhorrent” and “predatory” allegations against Foster have been devastating to hear. The organization said they are committed to continuing to set high standards for athlete safety.

Below is the full statement:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
.
VIDEO: Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
Another lawsuit expected in Rockstar Cheer allegations
Murder suspect Zachary Hughes appears in court for a hearing regarding his cell phone password.
Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode