Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone.

Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.

Christina Parcell (Foothills Veterinary Hospital)

Investigators said footage from a doorbell camera and a camera that reads license plates were used to identify Hughes as the suspect.

The solicitor’s office said they have not been able to get full access to Hughes cell phone and believe unlocking it could reveal important evidence in the case. The solicitor filed a motion to compel Hughes to disclose his iPhone passcode.

However, Hughes’ defense attorneys filed a motion to suppress a search warrant for information on Hughes’ phone, claiming there is an insufficient amount of probable cause.

The court denied the defense’s motion to suppress the search warrant. The judge also agreed with the state to compel Hughes to disclose his phone’s passcode.

However, no one can force him to give it up. If he does not reveal his password, he will be held in contempt of court.

Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist, has proclaimed his innocence since his arrest. His attorneys have filed letters from more than 50 people that attest to his character and express disbelief at the allegations he is facing.

The solicitor has said Hughes was very involved in the custody battle between Parcell and her ex-husband. The two men reportedly exchanged thousands of messages through WhatsApp, including a conversation on the day of Parcell’s homicide.

Prosecutors said they are looking for encrypted communications and attachments on WhatsApp as part of the search warrant issued for the device.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.