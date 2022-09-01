Deputies searching for 3 runaway teens in McDowell Co.

Left to right: Dalton Foster, Demarion Boyd and Noah Wall
(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three missing teenage boys.

According to deputies, the three boys were last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at Clear Sky Behavioral on Old Greenlee Road in Marion.

Deputies say 17-year-old Dalton Foster has green eyes and blond hair. Foster is about five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

17-year-old Demarion Boyd has brown eyes with black hair is five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

16-year-old Noah Wall has blue eyes with brown hair is five-feet-five inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

If anyone has information about his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235.

