Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens.

Deputies say Martinez is five-feet-five inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-898-5500.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.