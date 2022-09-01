Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.
According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29.
Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
