Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court

Thomas Anglin, 16
Thomas Anglin, 16(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29.

Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

