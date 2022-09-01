Deputies using app to alert residents of crime reported in your area

El sistema de cámaras de seguridad Ring/AP
El sistema de cámaras de seguridad Ring/AP(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is now using the Neighbors by Ring app to send out public requests for assistance in various cases it is actively working.

Residents with Ring cameras will get a message through the Neighbors app stating your area has a request from law enforcement. At that time, deputies say residents will be able to open the message and it will have a brief narrative of the incident.

The agency says if a resident chooses to help, they can provide footage and email any information they think is beneficial to the officer who made the request directly.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents will only receive the alert if they have downloaded the Neighbors app on their smartphone.

Download the Neighbors by Ring app here.

MORE NEWS: LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monkeypox at middle school.
District responds to potential case of monkey pox at school
Gov. Edwards announced Monday, May 11 that movie theaters, along with a select number of...
LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate
Briana Mays
Greenwood woman caught on cam destroying $1,400 worth of plants, police say
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called '"Doggy Parton".
Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line