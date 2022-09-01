Deputies using app to alert residents of crime reported in your area

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is now using the Neighbors by Ring app to send out public requests for assistance in various cases it is actively working.

Residents with Ring cameras will get a message through the Neighbors app stating your area has a request from law enforcement. At that time, deputies say residents will be able to open the message and it will have a brief narrative of the incident.

The agency says if a resident chooses to help, they can provide footage and email any information they think is beneficial to the officer who made the request directly.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents will only receive the alert if they have downloaded the Neighbors app on their smartphone.

