‘Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead, You Can’: National Preparedness Month

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - September is National Preparedness Month and Haywood County officials want residents to know that the best way to protect their families is to be aware and prepared.

Haywood County Health and Human Services (HHSA) and Haywood County Emergency Services said late summer and fall are peak hurricane seasons in North Carolina, while tornadoes often strike in spring and late fall.

Unfortunately, it’s not just severe weather that can cause problems. A public disturbance, chemical spill or explosion could happen at any time, causing an emergency in Haywood County.

Officials provided these tips to help protect your family when an emergency strikes:

Make a plan - Record what you need to do, where you need to go and how to get in touch with family members. Be sure to include the phone numbers of each family member, a number for a pre-assigned out-of-state contact who can keep track of family members, and an “in case of emergency” contact for emergency personnel to use. Choose a meeting place where all family members can meet during emergencies. Discuss and practice your plan with your family. Build an emergency supplies kit - An emergency supplies kit should contain enough non-perishable food and bottled water (one gallon per person per day) to last three to seven days. Kits also should include: copies of insurance papers and identification, a first aid kit, weather radio and batteries, prescription medicine, bedding, weather-appropriate clothing, hygiene items, cash, and supplies for any household pets. Stay informed.

For more information on emergency resources, click here.

MORE NEWS: Deputies using app to alert residents of crime reported in your area

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.