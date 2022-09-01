Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road.

Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A dog appears to be dumped from a car on a Greenville Co. road 💔. We have an update on the dog, now named Lucky, coming up on @foxcarolinanews @ 6, 10, & 11. pic.twitter.com/JBNdMU4YJD — Zach Prelutsky (@zachprelutsky) August 31, 2022

“We ended up playing back some video and figured out that yes the pup was actually dumped,” said Rod Hodgson.

The incident happened on Aug. 19 right outside of Hodgson’s home.

“This pup was loyal to somebody because it was chasing the vehicle and then it stopped right here after being a little bit exhausted and said okay I’m going to wait here and it did,” he said.

Hodgson says the dog was skittish at first but eventually, he and his wife were able to get close enough.

The couple took the dog to the vet to check for a microchip, then to the Humane Society for a medical checkup when they couldn’t find a microchip.

Hodgson eventually posted the surveillance video on social media in hopes somebody would recognize the dog or the car.

“Anger. Yeah, anger, disgust on how somebody could do that to a helpless animal,” said Ken and Vicki DiPrete.

The DiPrete’s saw the post on Facebook and one week later adopted the dog, now named Lucky, into their family.

“He adapted well with our dog Blue, they’re inseparable now. They’re out in the backyard playing. With our two cats, he just goes up and checks them out, and leaves them alone. He just fits right into the family, like it was meant to be,” explained Ken.

Hodgson says this isn’t the first time a dog, or something else, was dumped near his home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are looking for the car in the video, referenced as a Jeep Liberty in the incident report.

Hodgson wants people to know even if you’re in a tough spot, this isn’t the answer.

“There are places, there are rescues that will take these animals and put them into good homes,” he said.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.