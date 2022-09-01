Federal sex abuse lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer on behalf of more than 100 girls and boys

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A federal lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer on Thursday lists more than 100 “John and Jane Does” and details allegations of sexual abuse committed by the gym’s founder.

The lawsuit said the plaintiffs were minors when they were sexually abused and transported across state lines for illegal sexual activity by Scott Foster, who founded the popular cheerleading gym in Greenville County.

Strom Law Firm is representing the athletes who have come forward.

“This was a factory of abuse designed specifically to generate two things: a constant supply of underage victims for Scott Foster and his fellow predators and a billion dollar revenue stream to Varsity Spirit, USASF and Bain Capital,” said attorney Bakari Sellers. “Instead of protecting these young men and women, they victimized them and cashed their checks.”

Varsity Spirit, USASF, Bain Capital and Foster’s wife are also named in the lawsuit, claiming they had knowledge of misconduct but turned a blind eye.

Although the lawsuit lists more than 100 plaintiffs, it details the accounts of four athletes who said while part of Rockstar Cheer, they were sexually abused by Foster and plied with drugs and alcohol.

Read the full federal lawsuit below:

Foster was the subject of a Homeland Security investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Strom Law Firm, when he took his own life in August.

The lawyers said more lawsuits are forthcoming in the case.

MORE COVERAGE:

Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

Cheer organization releases statement on allegations against Rockstar founder

Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.