Fentanyl deaths increasing nearly ten years straight in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Like many places across the country, fentanyl continues to be a deadly concern right here in Greenville County. FOX Carolina spoke with the Coroner’s Office about what they’re seeing when it comes to the high potent substance.

“So we first started seeing fentanyl in our overdose fatalities in about 2013,” said Sr. Deputy Coroner Shelton England.

The number of cases back then was only four, he told us. However, last year fentanyl related deaths were 73 percent of their overdoses in Greenville County. Overall, 258.

“It’s an epidemic. I can tell you just in the past two days, we’ve ran at least four overdose fatalities,” he explained.

FOX Carolina’s Jarvis Robertson asked the coroner which specific areas of the county has been hit hardest. Two specific zip codes were mentioned: 29611 and 29605.

In 2021 there were 32 overdose death in 29611 and 33 overdose deaths in 29605. Compare the same two counties to 2022, which data is still compiling, 59 overdose deaths in 29611 and 89 overdose deaths in 29605.

That’s, painfully, a lot. A lot of families left with more questions than answers. It affects people of different ages.

“We’re seeing it across the board but our average overdose fatality age is 43,” England said.

One of the common issues with fentanyl, it often times mixed into other street drugs. For those who are affected, they may not know of its presence. Even the smallest exposure to the human body can lead to serious health complications.

“Three grains of salt is enough to take out somebody,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.