FOX Carolina expanding local news & programming 35%, adding jobs

FOX Carolina (WHNS-Gray Television) is expanding newscasts and local programming by 35% this fall. These expansions are supported by adding 10% to the station’s full-time workforce.

September 12, FOX Carolina will expand the 6pm news to a full hour. When other stations in the market go to national newscasts at 6:30, FOX Carolina will remain focused on the Carolinas. The additional half-hour with anchors Justin Dougherty, Tori Carmen and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will go deeper on the biggest stories of the day and on investigations. This expansion serves local viewers at a time and in a way convenient for them.

“We provide the most local news in this area, and this is another example of FOX Carolina leading the way,” says News Director Marybeth Jacoby. “We have also added to our team at a time many stations are shrinking. That shows our commitment to doing this right. Along with Gray Television, we are determined to continue serving our community in more ways.”

Also beginning on September 12, FOX Carolina debuts an exciting new show at 10am called Access Carolina. Hosted by Margaret Burnquist, Access Carolina will celebrate all things wonderful about the Carolinas---food & drink, travel, activities, the things that make Greenville, South Carolina Upstate and mountains of North Carolina unique. The show will feature LIVE reports from newcomer Ava Braatz that provide the uplifting and useful content people want.

Access Carolina debuts on FOX Carolina on Sep. 12 at 10 a.m. (FOX Carolina News)

In January, FOX Carolina will launch the market’s only 11am news. FOX Carolina The Midday News will be anchored by Hayley Spitler, one of the staff’s newest additions.

FOX Carolina will launch The Midday News, the market's only 11 a.m. newscast, in January. (FOX Carolina News)

“Every weekday FOX Carolina will be 100% local from 4:30am all the way until noon, “says General Manager Bryce Caldwell. “No other station in the market makes that kind of community commitment. Delivering local breaking news, First Alert Weather and insider information on the Carolinas’ best sports teams is our top priority. It’s what the people we serve expect from FOX Carolina.”

FOX Carolina will also replay the 10pm news at 3:00am, serving 3rd shift workers so they have access to local news affecting them.

All of these newscasts will be streamed on the FOX Carolina News and First Alert Weather Apps, along with FOX Carolina apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

In addition, the station has launched FOX Carolina Tailgate at 11pm on Fridays. This unique new 30-minute program hosted by Sports Director Beth Hoole and Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers starts with extensive coverage of the area’s most popular college teams. Each week, former Clemson Tiger Patrick Sapp and former South Carolina Gamecock Corey Miller offer lively insights into the teams and their opponents. Both are also former NFL players.

FOX Carolina serves the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market. For more information, contact Fox Carolina Creative Services Director Rob Thomas at 864-483-0488 or rob.thomas@foxcarolina.com.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.