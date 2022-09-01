Greenville Tech extends $0 tuition for fall 2022 semester

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Current and soon-to-be Greenville Technical College students can take advantage of $0 tuition for fall 2022 classes with the Flex Start option.

The college said students can Flex Start their classes on Sept. 19 and they can still earn a full semester of credit.

There are more than 100 courses offered for free to qualified students with no course load minimums.

Seats in Flex Start classes are limited, according to the college. Students are encouraged to check current offerings and watch for additional seats opening through the week.

