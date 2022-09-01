Greenwood woman caught on cam destroying $1,400 worth of plants, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a woman has been charged after she was caught on camera destroying over $1,000 worth of plants and stonework in front of a business Monday night.

Security cameras captured 32-year-old Briana Mays damaging the stonework and plants around the fountain located in front of Sugar Boutique on Main Street, according to police.

The department said Mays was identified and charged with damage to real property.

City workers estimated that Mays caused more than $1,400 in damages.

