“I think we're gonna see it more," Inflation and rent costs spark uptick in Upstate soup kitchens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You might be getting a break at the gas pump, but food prices are still high. So, the need for food assistance is growing too. One Upstate soup kitchen tells us the number of people they’re serving now, is looking very similar to early pandemic numbers.

Just to give you an idea of how much Project Host is serving, just this week, they served more than 200 meals from the “hostmobile’' in one upstate neighborhood. They emptied out in less than 12 minutes.

“12 minutes, to give out over 200 meals, that just shows that there is truly a need,” said Tobin Simpson, CEO of Project Host.

Project Host serves the Greenville community food 6 days a week. Lately, they’ve seen an uptick, especially delivering meals on the “hostmobile” which is the name for their food truck.

“We go out with 200 meals to hand out and then realize that we need to have 250. And then the next week we do 250, and we see it even more than that” said Simpson.

They’re not alone, Spartanburg Soup Kitchen sees it too. They serve 7 days a week.

Lately they’ve served and delivered about 250 to 280 plates a day. With lines outside the door.

“Do I get my medication or do I go and sleep in my car? These are the kinds of issues that families are facing” said Lou Sartor, the Director of Spartanburg Soup Kitchen.

Both Sartor and Simpson say it’s not just homeless people needing a plate.

“We’re talking about working individuals that just have a hard time making ends meet more so now than ever we’re seeing that,” said Simpson.

But what’s the reason?

“One of the concerns that a lot of people have shared with me--their rent has increased” said Sartor. Simpson says inflation costs are also a factor.

“You go to the grocery store and I mean, you’re seeing an increase of $50, $75, $100 sometimes” he said.

Both kitchens say they’ll adapt, and feed anyone in need, but something’s gotta give. Sartor is most concerned about the winter season.

“I think we’re gonna see numbers that we have not seen in a long time,” said Sartor.

They could use your help, both Project Host and the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen take monetary donations. Find out more about the non-profits and donate at the links below.

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen & Project Host

