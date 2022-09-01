LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3.

The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.

Here’s where you can catch a $3 in our area:

