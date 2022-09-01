LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3.
The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
Here’s where you can catch a $3 in our area:
- Greenville, Regal Hollywood - Greenville
- Simpsonville, Regal Simpsonville
- Anderson, Regal Starlight - Anderson
- Greenville, Regal Cherrydale
- Spartanburg, Regal Spartan
MORE NEWS: Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.