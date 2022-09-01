Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies

HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement.

According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton Suttles, who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on N.C. 209 with a fake plate on July 21, 2021.

The detective attempted a traffic stop on U.S. 23/74, but Suttles sped up, exceeding 100 mph.

Once on the highway, he drove into oncoming traffic, weaving around several cars before slamming into a pickup truck resulting in the death of 46-year-old Zenen Lopez-Guzman.

Suttles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, flee to elude and trafficking in methamphetamine from 28 grams up to 200 grams.

According to the office, the judge imposed a 194-month minimum prison sentence up to a 245-month maximum sentence.

Additionally, the judge ordered Suttles to pay fines: $1,000 for second-degree murder and $50,000 for trafficking as well as $13,321 in restitution.

Before sentencing Suttles apologized to the surviving victims and family members of Lopez-Guzman.

