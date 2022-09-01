Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries but is said to be in stable condition.

The department says nearby schools are on lockdown as a precaution.

Detectives and forensic investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 828-252-1110.

