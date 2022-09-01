Sir Big Spur returns: Gamecocks keeping live mascot name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After the University of South Carolina announced a new name for its live mascot, the athletics department said Thursday they are returning to calling the rooster “Sir Big Spur.”

Initially, a disagreement between the current and former owners of Sir Big Spur led to the Gamecocks renaming the mascot “The General” three days ago.

However, the athletics department said they received feedback about the name change that led to more conversation between the owners and they were able to reach a solution.

“It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” said Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols. “I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot.”

The Gamecocks will start their season Saturday night with Sir Big Spur on the sidelines.

