Upper SC State Fair is back with 11 days of fun

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upper South Carolina State Fair is back with 11 days of food and fun for your family to enjoy.

The fair, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway, opens Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and will run through Sept. 12.

Guests will be able to enjoy live shows, a petting zoo, carnival food, and rides.

Minors under the age of 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.

