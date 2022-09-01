Upper SC State Fair is back with 11 days of fun
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upper South Carolina State Fair is back with 11 days of food and fun for your family to enjoy.
The fair, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway, opens Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and will run through Sept. 12.
Guests will be able to enjoy live shows, a petting zoo, carnival food, and rides.
You view the daily schedule here.
Minors under the age of 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
