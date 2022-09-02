1 dead, 2 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and two others were hurt in a house fire on Friday night in Greenville County.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on Whittlin Way.

Deputies say a woman, man and a girl were in the house at the time of the fire and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 84-year-old Carol Vannorstrand went into cardiac arrest while being taken to the August Burn Center by helicopter. The coroner said she was then taken to ANMED where she was later pronounced dead.

The Piedmont Park Fire Department also responded to this scene.

